Zacks: Analysts Expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to Post $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.14. Altria Group reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,828,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,498,103. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

