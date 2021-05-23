Zacks: Analysts Expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to Post $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.14. Altria Group reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,828,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,498,103. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.