FLO (FLO) Trading Down 49.6% Over Last 7 Days

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. FLO has a total market cap of $4.80 million and $36,514.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded down 49.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000130 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

