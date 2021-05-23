Analysts Expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to post $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.30. Brunswick posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

BC traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $99.34. 633,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,516. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $69,648,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,130,000 after buying an additional 576,430 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,502,000 after buying an additional 256,185 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,699,000 after buying an additional 239,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $16,315,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

