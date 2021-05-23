MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.400-5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 billion-$8.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.70 billion.MasTec also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.250-1.250 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.17.

MTZ stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $116.02. The company had a trading volume of 660,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,419. MasTec has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $121.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.96 and its 200 day moving average is $82.96. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. MasTec’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Insiders sold a total of 82,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,546 over the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

