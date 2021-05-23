Fei Protocol (FEI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.01 Billion

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002806 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $2.01 billion and $287.56 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.80 or 0.00401723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00050431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00181722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003159 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.08 or 0.00742038 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

