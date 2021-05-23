Aigang (AIX) Trading 41.2% Lower Over Last Week

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Aigang has a total market cap of $59,262.48 and approximately $168.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aigang coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aigang has traded 41.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00057321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.86 or 0.00829838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,841.48 or 0.08106922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00078251 BTC.

About Aigang

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

