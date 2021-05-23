Ark Trading 37.8% Lower This Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Ark has a market cap of $118.99 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002625 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00012114 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,467,860 coins and its circulating supply is 129,346,963 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.