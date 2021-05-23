$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.78. General Mills reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.13. 2,701,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,463. General Mills has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

