Zacks: Brokerages Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.12. AMETEK reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in AMETEK by 89.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 174,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,272,000 after acquiring an additional 82,120 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 7.4% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in AMETEK by 273.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 10.9% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.85. 1,615,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,046. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $84.46 and a twelve month high of $139.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

