Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021


Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will post sales of $1.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $7.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVY. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.62. 499,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,452. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

