BoutsPro Price Tops $0.0074 on Major Exchanges (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BoutsPro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $564,255.05 and $59.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BoutsPro alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00057321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $290.86 or 0.00829838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,841.48 or 0.08106922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00078251 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro (CRYPTO:BOUTS) is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

BoutsPro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOUTSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BoutsPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoutsPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.