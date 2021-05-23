Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will announce ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.04) and the highest is ($1.03). Delta Air Lines posted earnings per share of ($4.43) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of ($3.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.79) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The business’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,894,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,395,787. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

