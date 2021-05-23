Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 51.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $143.14 million and $1.06 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000143 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,866,064,609 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

