Ethereum Gold Market Cap Hits $442,373.55 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $442,373.55 and $72.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00056855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.83 or 0.00832533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.93 or 0.08137601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00077991 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

