Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 23% against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $911,166.69 and approximately $160.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000143 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

