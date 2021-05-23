SafeCoin (SAFE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $64.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $64.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,955.20 or 1.00408929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00032117 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.52 or 0.00949429 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.20 or 0.00422837 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.56 or 0.00303224 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00077592 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003850 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

