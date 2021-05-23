Head to Head Contrast: Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) & Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) and Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Mining has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Capstone Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Hapoalim B.M. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capstone Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00

Capstone Mining has a consensus target price of $1.37, suggesting a potential downside of 69.29%. Given Capstone Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capstone Mining is more favorable than Bank Hapoalim B.M..

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Capstone Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Hapoalim B.M. $4.44 billion 2.52 $501.89 million N/A N/A Capstone Mining $453.76 million 4.02 $12.56 million N/A N/A

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Capstone Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Hapoalim B.M. 3.69% 1.62% 0.13% Capstone Mining 23.02% 12.57% 7.87%

Summary

Capstone Mining beats Bank Hapoalim B.M. on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans. It also provides credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, securities, etc. In addition, the company offers financing for infrastructure project, foreign trade and international trade financing, and project financing services; foreign trade transactions and transactions in financial derivatives; and credit cards services. Further, it provides clearing of payment, asset management, investment portfolio management, investment banking, underwriting, and issuance management services. The company serves households, private-banking customers, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations through 189 branches, 619 external and 134 internal automatic teller machines, 138 external and 233 internal check-deposit machines, 32 information stations, 324 self-service stations, and 116 night safes. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The company also owns a 70% interest in copper-iron-gold Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.