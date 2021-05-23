Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $642.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will report sales of $642.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $637.60 million to $647.00 million. Lazard posted sales of $542.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lazard by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAZ stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 524,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Lazard has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $47.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

