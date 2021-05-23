Brokerages Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will announce earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. PJT Partners reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PJT. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Shares of NYSE:PJT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.80. The company had a trading volume of 197,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,371. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.28. PJT Partners has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $81.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,443,000 after purchasing an additional 320,300 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 247.4% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 308,701 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 63.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after acquiring an additional 297,186 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 569.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 118,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 284,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,244,000 after acquiring an additional 104,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

