MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 million-$1.30 million.

Shares of MoSys stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. 5,116,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,209,014. MoSys has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%.

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.

