Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 2.3% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,642,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,883,180. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.82. The stock has a market cap of $398.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock valued at $642,613,029. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.72.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.