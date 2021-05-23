Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Acquires 1,100 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 129.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.95. 21,144,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,175,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.74.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

