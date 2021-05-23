MIB Coin (MIB) Market Capitalization Tops $825,550.48

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $825,550.48 and $568.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00040088 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00035808 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000147 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 413,054,313 coins and its circulating supply is 135,752,385 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.