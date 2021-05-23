Alien Worlds Price Hits $0.14 (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $130.24 million and $30.85 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 59% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alien Worlds alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.78 or 0.00406585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00051338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00186535 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003271 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.90 or 0.00754764 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,181,850,355 coins and its circulating supply is 899,523,631 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alien Worlds should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alien Worlds using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TLMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Alien Worlds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alien Worlds and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.