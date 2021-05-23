MetaHash (MHC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.93 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 54.5% against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $26.53 million and $1.93 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,736,386,204 coins and its circulating supply is 2,567,030,234 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

