Analysts Expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. The Cheesecake Factory posted earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 179.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAKE. Wedbush boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.77. 555,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,469. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29.

In related news, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $4,068,293.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,160 shares of company stock worth $6,168,149. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $782,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 564.2% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 122,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 104,371 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $2,495,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $1,464,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $4,232,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

