AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. AdvanSix reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 119.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

ASIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

AdvanSix stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,162. The company has a market capitalization of $853.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.82. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $33.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In related news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $114,328 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AdvanSix by 829.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in AdvanSix by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

