Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.74. Wintrust Financial reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 338.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $7.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTFC. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.33. 375,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,108. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

