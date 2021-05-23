Gatechain Token (GT) Market Capitalization Achieves $45.63 Million

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Gatechain Token has a market capitalization of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gatechain Token coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Gatechain Token has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00058348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.61 or 0.00850725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.68 or 0.08344848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00078567 BTC.

Gatechain Token Coin Profile

Gatechain Token (GT) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. The official message board for Gatechain Token is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

