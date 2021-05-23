keyTango Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25,418.00 (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last week, keyTango has traded down 43% against the dollar. keyTango has a market cap of $607,268.32 and approximately $25,418.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day. One keyTango coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000595 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00058348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.61 or 0.00850725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.68 or 0.08344848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00078567 BTC.

keyTango Profile

keyTango (CRYPTO:TANGO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,890,716 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

Buying and Selling keyTango

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire keyTango should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy keyTango using one of the exchanges listed above.

