$36.96 Million in Sales Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to announce sales of $36.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.40 million. Greenlane posted sales of $32.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $156.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.93 million to $156.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $205.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 10.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNLN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:GNLN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. 477,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,599. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $311.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.55.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $180,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,839.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $210,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,381.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,745. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greenlane during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Greenlane by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 5.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

