Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will report earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($2.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Shares of STRO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,249. The company has a market cap of $842.43 million, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

