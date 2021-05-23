Brokerages Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.70 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $98.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,389.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $7.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.09 billion to $11.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

Shares of LVS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.72. 5,027,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,554,573. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 30,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 21,570 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Masterton Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 66,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

