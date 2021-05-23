Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Buys 335 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.08.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $488.07. 1,568,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,486. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $499.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.44 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

