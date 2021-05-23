Swiss National Bank Buys 35,500 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,023,539 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $961,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 11.4% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $488.07. 1,568,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,486. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $499.51 and a 200 day moving average of $480.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.44 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.08.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

