Davidson Trust Co. Acquires New Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.37. 5,347,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,099,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Compass Point raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

