The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 249,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.8% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $33,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Shares of PG remained flat at $$138.00 during midday trading on Friday. 10,160,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,276,617. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.68 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.37. The company has a market capitalization of $337.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,234,703 shares of company stock valued at $300,997,293 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

