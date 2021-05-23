Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.32). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eargo.

Get Eargo alerts:

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of Eargo stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.16. The company had a trading volume of 472,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78. Eargo has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $76.75.

In other news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $903,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $367,738.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 814,486 shares of company stock worth $42,913,735 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 43.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eargo (EAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.