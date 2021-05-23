Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,589,058 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,853 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $215,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.75. 7,642,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,883,180. The company has a market capitalization of $398.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $1,066,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,358,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock worth $642,613,029 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.72.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.