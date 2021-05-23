Bitcoin Gold Trading 47.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 47.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $891.59 million and approximately $136.44 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $50.91 or 0.00146028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.98 or 0.00329829 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00209063 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009875 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000608 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.