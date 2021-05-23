cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 million-$16.25 million.

Shares of YCBD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. 207,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,930. cbdMD has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $172.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.72.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). cbdMD had a negative net margin of 79.89% and a negative return on equity of 35.34%. Research analysts anticipate that cbdMD will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of cbdMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, Director William F. Raines III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin A. Sumichrast sold 59,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $240,408.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,507 shares of company stock valued at $839,708. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in cbdMD stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 2,719.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of cbdMD worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

