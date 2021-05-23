Zacks: Analysts Expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.11. Choice Hotels International posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 553.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $2,048,899.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,591 shares of company stock worth $9,219,333. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHH stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $118.00. 187,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,604. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $75.04 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

