Analysts Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the highest is $1.86. Stepan reported earnings per share of $1.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total value of $44,814.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,508.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $370,413.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,145 shares of company stock worth $961,101. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

SCL traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $134.58. 48,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,453. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Stepan has a 12 month low of $87.60 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

