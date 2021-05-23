Fractal Tops One Day Volume of $439,240.00 (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last week, Fractal has traded down 46.6% against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a market cap of $5.52 million and $439,240.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

