Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 1,277 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 12.6% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $237,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $12.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,294.13. 2,031,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,277.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,982.14. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

