Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,033,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,385. The company has a market capitalization of $129.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.78. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

