Brokerages Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report sales of $278.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $289.22 million and the lowest is $246.56 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $128.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 117.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $975.20 million to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on BJRI. Barclays increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.45.

NASDAQ BJRI traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.60. 220,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,190. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.28. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $63.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $74,688.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 3,822 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $204,209.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,963.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,082 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

