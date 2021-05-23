Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will post sales of $6.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.81 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year sales of $24.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $26.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.55 billion to $28.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 35.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAG traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $85.80. The stock had a trading volume of 229,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,999. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.42. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $93.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

