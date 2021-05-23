Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will report earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $1.88. Crown reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $6.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crown.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.26. The stock had a trading volume of 589,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,624. Crown has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Crown announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.