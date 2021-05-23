Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.600-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

NYSE:HAE traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $56.16. 607,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,626. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.18. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.29.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $53,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,214 shares of company stock valued at $189,491 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

